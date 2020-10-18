Earlier this year, Natalya shared a video of her husband, Tyson Kidd, running the ropes inside a wrestling ring. The real-life TJ Wilson has not wrestled since 2015 after he suffered a career-ending neck injury in a dark match against Samoa Joe. The video, combined with the knowledge that Edge made a long-awaited comeback from a similar neck injury earlier this year, fueled speculation that TJ could be gearing up for an in-ring return.

Speaking on Table Talk w/ D-Von, Natalya revealed that while her husband's neck is feeling good, he is happy working as a producer.

"Good! It's really good!" Natalya said. "I probably worry about TJ's neck more than he does just because I'm very protective of him, and TJ is good. I mean, he's in a really, really good place. He absolutely loves being a producer in WWE."

Natalya elaborated on her husband's new role as a producer, saying she has a new respect for the job since seeing Kidd take on the role.

"I've had a different appreciation for the producers because TJ is a producer," Natalya said. "He's been a producer for a few years, and it is probably one of the hardest jobs, if not the hardest job, in the company because there's just so many things that I see that TJ has to do and balance. It's just a balancing act all day. So while we as the wrestlers, as the talent, we may be only focusing on one thing - our match - the producers have so many other thing that they're focusing on, and they're also producing multiple matches. They're dealing with multiple people.

"They're making sure, 'Okay, we got to make sure this prop is there and this table is set up', and, 'everybody knows this.' I mean, again, you think about D-Von, and Shawn Michaels, and Triple H. It's hard though because the producers literally got to see everything differently than they've ever seen it before. So it's a balancing act, and I give the producers so much credit because if we make a mistake in the ring, sometimes we don't get in trouble but the producers will get, 'Hey, why did that happen?' Again, this is kind of inside talk, but it is challenging and I know TJ loves it."

The former SmackDown Women's Champion reiterated her comments on Kidd's neck, emphasizing that he's in a good place.

"Getting back to TJ's neck - he's good, he's doing great. He's healthy," Natalya said.

Both Kidd and Natalya were trained in the legendary Hart Dungeon. Natalya spoke on how her grandfather, Stu Hart, went a little more gentle on her, but nevertheless taught her what he taught everyone else.

"Yeah, I started my training in The Dungeon," Natalya said. "And my grandfather, [Stu Hart], thank God he never put me in one of his holds. My grandfather was really traditional. He supported women's wrestling, but I think because I was his granddaughter, he was very gentle and loving towards his daughters and his granddaughters. But he came down and watched many of my practices when I was first starting out. He'd come down, and I remember one time my grandfather showing me how to throw a forearm, and he said he taught my dad how to do that too."

While Stu gave Natalya some pointers here and there, he was not directly responsible for her entire training. Natalya revealed that her father, Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart, was the very last person Stu Hart trained.

"A lot of people don't know this but [Jim Neidhart] was the very, very last person that my grandfather, Stu Hart, trained," Natalya said.

Stu's training days ended after he trained The Anvil but he still made appearances in The Dungeon during Nattie and Tyson Kidd's training. While Natalya admitted her grandfather was gentle towards her, she says Stu didn't hold back with her husband.

"My grandfather would come down and watch some of the practices in The Dungeon," Natalya said. "And he taught me how to throw a forearm. So TJ, my husband, Tyson Kidd/TJ was actually put in a lot of submissions by my grandfather, and my grandfather was a shooter."

Speaking on her grandfather's "shooting" style, Natalya revealed a funny story about Stu Hart's amateur wrestling days.

"[My grandfather] was Amateur Wrestling Champion of Canada," Natalya said. "And it's funny because there's a good story behind this.

"My grandfather and his wallet - he only had one picture in his wallet. And you probably think, Stu's wallet, it'll probably be Helen, my grandmother. But the person that was in my grandfather's wallet, the only picture he had was was of a guy named Luther Lindsay. And Luther Lindsay was actually a shooter... he was the only one to tap my grandfather out. So my grandfather kept a picture of him, and Luther Lindsay, and his wife. Google Luther Lindsay! That guy tapped my grandfather out, and my grandfather had so much respect for him that he literally kept a little photo of him in his wallet. And it was the most prized thing he had."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Table Talk w/ DVon with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Mehdy Labriny contributed to this article.