Former WWE and Impact star The Pope has won the NWA TV Championship after defeating Zicky Dice during tonight's sixth episode of "Primetime Live."

The Pope made his UWN "Primetime Live" debut earlier this month on October 7th.

He made his "NWA Powerrr" debut on December 23, 2019.

"Primetime Live" is a weekly PPV series from NWA and United Wrestling Network. The series is available to watch on FITE.

"How ya feeling down there, Pope?"

~ @ZickyDice says there will not be an @nwa TV title match tonight pic.twitter.com/ytDP9z8Oob — United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 21, 2020