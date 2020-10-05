WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler are apparently returning to RAW tonight.

Jax and Baszler have been out of action after their match against The Riott Squad was pulled from WWE Clash of Champions on September 25. There had been some conflicting reports after WWE announced that they were not medically cleared to compete, but it's likely that they were just kept out of action due to concerns over the recent COVID-19 situation in WWE.

Jax took to Twitter on Sunday night and indicated that she and Baszler will be back on tonight's show, and may be wrestling.

She wrote, "Guess who is going to be on #RAW tomorrow night, kicking some ASH, retaining some titles, with a fresh weave and looking DAMN GOOD! I'll give you a hint...NOT my tag partner. I mean, she will be there, but she won't have a fresh weave [smirking face emoji]"

Stay tuned for updates on the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions and tonight's RAW. Baszler has not responded to Jax's tweet as of this writing. You can see her full tweet below: