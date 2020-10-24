- Above is the hype video for NJPW Power Struggle on November 7 at 3 am ET on NJPW World (full card here).

- NJPW revealed the Road to Power Struggle cards on November 1 and 2, both are set to stream on NJPW World. The November 2 show also will announce which wrestlers are in this Best of the Super Juniors tournament (November 15 through December 11). No word yet when World Tag League participants are going to be announced.

November 1

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi and BUSHI (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship)

* Tetsuya Naito and SANADA vs. EVIL and Yujiro Takahashi

* Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Tomoaki Honma vs. Jay White, KENTA, and Chase Owens

* Kazuchika Okada and Gabriel Kidd vs. Will Ospreay and Great-O-Khan

* Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI, and Toru Yano vs. Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr., and DOUKI

* Yota Tsuji vs. Yuya Uemura

November 2

* Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi (c) vs. Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI (IWGP Tag Team Championship)

* Tetsuya Naito and SANADA vs. EVIL and Yujiro Takahashi

* Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Tomoaki Honma vs. Jay White, KENTA, and Chase Owens

* Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi, and BUSHI vs. Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Kazuchika Okada and Yuya Uemura vs. Will Ospreay and Great-O-Khan

* Yota Tsuji vs. Gabriel Kidd

- Below are the results from last night's NJPW Strong:

* Fred Rosser defeated Clark Connors

* Karl Fredericks defeated ACH

* Guerrillas of Destiny defeated Brody King and Flip Gordon

* Jay White defeated Rocky Romero

-