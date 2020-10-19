NJPW has announced the full card for Power Struggle on November 7 at Edison Arena in Osaka, Japan. In the main event, IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito is set to defend both titles against EVIL.

After winning this year's G1 Climax 30 against SANADA in the finals, Kota Ibushi will defend his Wrestle Kingdom 15 contract against Jay White. White interrupted Ibushi's post-match press conference and made it clear he wanted a crack at Ibushi.

Below is the rest of the card:

* Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. EVIL (IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships)

* Kota Ibushi (holder) vs. Jay White (Wrestle Kingdom 15 Title Match Contract)

* KENTA (holder) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi (IWGP US Championship Match Contract)

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Great O-Khan

* Minoru Suzuki (c) vs. Shingo Takagi (NEVER Openweight Championship)

* Toru Yano (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (KOPW 2020 Championship)

This is the last big show before Wrestle Kingdom 15, which is again a two-night event on January 4 and 5.