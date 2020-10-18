NJPW announced at today's G1 Climax 30 finals that Wrestle Kingdom 15 is going to be a two-night event on January 4 and 5, 2021 at the Tokyo Dome.

Last year was the first time NJPW had its biggest show of the year over two nights, pulling in just over 70,000 fans between the two events. The push for two show initially was due to the 2020 Olympics that was coming to Japan. With more global eyes on the country, NJPW was involved with showing off Japan's nightlife and tourism.

Former NJPW President Harold Meij said at the time he didn't think two-nights was going to be the norm going forward, but it looks like NJPW has decided to keep that tradition going in 2021.

NJPW's next big event is Power Struggle on November 7. The company is then planning on running the World Tag League and Best of the Super Juniors at the same time afterwards from November 15 to December 11.