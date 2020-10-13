NXT General Manager William Regal has just announced NXT North American Champion Damian Priest will be defending his title against Dexter Lumis tomorrow on NXT.

Regal tweeted, "I have been extremely impressed with @ArcherOfInfamy as of late, and as a fighting champion, he should welcome all challengers. @DexterLumis was unfortunately injured before his last opportunity ... but he'll have it tomorrow night! Lumis vs Priest for the #NXTNATitle! #WWENXT"

As also noted earlier, Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch with the winners becoming the new #1 contenders for a future title shot from WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango.

Be sure to join us tomorrow night for live coverage at 8 p.m. ET.

Below is William Regal's announcement: