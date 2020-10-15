It's been over a year-and-a-half since we've seen Ronda Rousey in a wrestling ring as her last WWE appearance came at WrestleMania 35. She stepped away from wrestling to start a family but has given several hints since then that she would be interested in a WWE return. She is also still apparently under contract as her current deal isn't scheduled to end until April 10, 2021 which is about 2 weeks after WrestleMania 37.

At least that's what we thought…

Paul Heyman spoke with The New York Post where he hinted that Rousey may have already extended her WWE contract during her time away.

"That's another funny thing about people who don't discuss their business in public forums," Heyman said when asked if fans will see Rousey back in WWE before that April date. "Everyone presumes that Ronda Rousey's contract expires at a certain time. I don't understand why people don't realize that perhaps, just perhaps, Ronda Rousey's contract has been extended or she has worked out a new deal and it would not benefit either WWE or Ronda Rousey to go public with that information. But why wouldn't people understand that it would be kept secret?"

Keeping things a secret would be on brand for Rousey as her WWE debut was kept a secret from many of those she shared a locker room with. Also, if WWE has no immediate plans for Rousey to perform during the pandemic, then it wouldn't make much sense to announce a contract extension if she still won't be on programming for months.

Heyman also implied that if Rousey returned to WWE, then it would be on a big stage which all but rules out the WWE Thunderdome and in front of no real fans.

"Ronda Rousey is a trailblazer, and I would suggest the next time you see Ronda Rousey she will be making history in whatever she does," Heyman said. "And if she does it with WWE, it will be something that will elevate the manner in which women's wrestling is performed and presented because Ronda will never be the status quo. Ronda Rousey will always disrupt the status quo and create a new environment that all others must aspire to."

During her time away, Rousey has already planted the seeds for new storylines and matches upon her potential return. Back in April she referred to her time in WWE as "having fake fights for fun" which didn't sit well with many in the women's locker room. Lana and Alexa Bliss were among those who called out Rousey for choosing those words and that could be the backdrop to an angle if she does return.