WWE star Dana Brooke took to her Instagram this week and shared stills from a recent shoot with photographer Joey Wright. The former pro-fitness competitor also sends a shout out to Paul Heyman for allowing her to be a "Heyman Girl."
Brooke tweeted, "That wet wet. Thx to the squad @joeywrightphoto @joeyp_photo @brianadchapman & hugeeeee thx to @paulheyman for letting me be a HEYMAN GIRL!"
Brooke has been quite active on social media since her pairing with Mandy Rose on Monday Night Raw, and even called herself a "Queen in her Habitat" from a previous photoshoot.
Brooke and Rose lost a fatal-four way tag matchup on this past week's edition of the red-brand show, but they could still be in contention for a future women's tag title shot against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.
Check out her post and tweet below.
That wet wet ?? ———————— Thx to the squad ?? @joeywrightphoto ?? @joeyp_photo ?? @brianadchapman & hugeeeee thx to @paulheyman for letting me be a HEYMAN GIRL ! ———————————— #photoshoot #photography #joeywrightphotography #pose #pool #poolvibes #florida #floridagirl #wet #fitness #wwe #raw
I loved today ! Was an amazing show https://t.co/SXJmgBXcNp— Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) October 23, 2020