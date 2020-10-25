WWE star Dana Brooke took to her Instagram this week and shared stills from a recent shoot with photographer Joey Wright. The former pro-fitness competitor also sends a shout out to Paul Heyman for allowing her to be a "Heyman Girl."

Brooke tweeted, "That wet wet. Thx to the squad @joeywrightphoto @joeyp_photo @brianadchapman & hugeeeee thx to @paulheyman for letting me be a HEYMAN GIRL!"

Brooke has been quite active on social media since her pairing with Mandy Rose on Monday Night Raw, and even called herself a "Queen in her Habitat" from a previous photoshoot.

Brooke and Rose lost a fatal-four way tag matchup on this past week's edition of the red-brand show, but they could still be in contention for a future women's tag title shot against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

Check out her post and tweet below.