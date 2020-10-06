As previously reported, WWE NXT will once again be allowing fans to attend television tapings now that the company has moved them back to the Performance Center, which is now called the Capitol Wrestling Center.

Below is the invitation being sent to fans for Wednesday's taping. It was noted that the invite is valid for up to six people. If the person is selected, they will receive more information regarding the COVID-19 protocols, including COVID-19 testing procedures and on-site screening protocols.

Fans also have to be over 16 years old unless accompanied by a guardian, and must provide a photo ID when they check in.

Face coverings are also mandatory during the show.

