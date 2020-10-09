WWE superstar Zelina Vega took to her Instagram and showed off her incredible cosplay skills by mimicking one of her favorite characters from the hit video game Overwatch. Along with the photo Vega adds, "NERF THIS! #DVA #cosplay #cosplayqueen @playoverwatch."

The 27-year old New Yorker has constantly promoted her Overwatch gaming sessions online, including her Twitch channel. Vega recently spoke out regarding WWE's new third-party policy ban, which will see the company reportedly take over all Twitch and Cameo accounts associated with their talent. Former women's champion Paige issued her own statement on the ban, with Vega writing the following response when someone claimed Paige was only successful due to her WWE platform.

"Helped people (including me) get introduced to what is now my favorite platform filled w/ positive, like minded & amazing people just looking to have fun during hard times in the world," said Vega. "It's where people support each other and grow together. A family. Always grateful to you. And host charities for people and animals in need. Yesterday we raised enough money to help someone get their cat the surgery they needed to survive. We love what we built and worked hard for."

Vega runs her Twitch channel along with her husband, former NXT champion Aleister Black.

Check out her recent Instagram post below.