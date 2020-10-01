It looks like WWE NXT may debut in the ThunderDome with Sunday's "Takeover: 31" event.

It was previously reported that WWE officials had discussed potentially holding Takeover at the Amway Center in Orlando, which would be the ThunderDome debut for the brand, instead of the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL. There's been no update on the location for Sunday, but now we have a new clue that is fueling speculation on Takeover at the ThunderDome.

WWE announced today that ThunderDome registration for Monday's RAW will open up tomorrow, Friday. WWE usually opens ThunderDome registration for RAW shows on Saturdays. It's possible that they pushed the ThunderDome registration for RAW up one day so that they can open ThunderDome registration for Takeover on Saturday, the day before the big event.

As noted, Triple H hosted a media call on Wednesday to promote Takeover and promised a new feel for the brand this weekend.

Triple H spoke about the 31st Takeover and said the event will potentially change the direction of a lot of things in the business. He specifically mentioned Kyle O'Reilly, who will challenge NXT Champion Finn Balor in the main event.

"There's a lot of times when you're putting these together that you look for something that will be incredibly spectacular," Triple H said. "I think that the majority of NXT fans and hardcore fans that are very very into the in-ring product understand how good this will be. For those that don't, if you are a more casual fan, this is going to be one, I think, that you will remember for a long period of time.

"I always believe that there are moments where matches happen that you didn't necessarily see as being this game changer in the business, but I do believe that this one has the potential to change the direction of a lot of things in our industry and change people's perception certainly of Kyle O'Reilly but of the performances in general."

Triple H later reiterated the "game changing" comments and teased a new look and feel for Takeover.

"So this Sunday's Takeover will have a very unique look and feel, something totally different that hasn't been done so far," he said. "You'll find out more on Sunday, but it will be very unique, and I think hopefully, at least for us, game changing."

Below is the current card, along with the tweet on RAW and the ThunderDome:

NXT Title Match

Kyle O'Reilly vs. Finn Balor (c)

NXT Women's Title Match

Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest (c)

NXT Cruiserweight Title Match

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott vs. Santos Escobar (c)

Kushida vs. The Velveteen Dream