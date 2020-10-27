- WWE posted this Hidden Gem from the WWE Network, featuring "Mean" Mark Callous (The Undertaker) taking on WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler from the USWA in 1990. The WWE website has a "Before The Undertaker: The Best of 'Mean' Mark Callous" playlist at this link, featuring matches from before Taker was The Deadman.

- WWE NXT Superstar Bobby Fish turns 44 years old today while former WWE manager and referee Harvey Wippleman turns 55.

- Elias took to Twitter today to thank fans for the success of his new "Universal Truth" album from WWE Music. He noted that the four-song EP hit the #1 spot in the Soundtracks category on Apple Music in under 24 hours after the plug on last night's RAW.

"Thank you to everyone who made this possible. We made history last night in under 24 hours hitting the #1 spot in our category on @applemusic & @itunes. This speaks to the power of Elias,and the power of the Universal Truth that everybody knows deep in their hearts," he wrote.

You can see the album artwork with original announcement from WWE. Below is Elias' full tweet: