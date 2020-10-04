- Above, Triple H will do a live NXT TakeOver 31 Q&A with McKenzie Mitchell at 2 pm ET today. As noted, TakeOver is headed to the WWE Performance Center, which is now being called the Capitol Wrestling Center.

- WWE has announced Rhea Ripley is set to join the TakeOver: 31 Pre-Show at 6:30 pm ET (main card at 7 pm ET). Ripley is expected to talk about her recent attack on Raquel Gonzalez. As of this writing, no match has been scheduled for the Pre-Show.

- At tonight's event, Candice LeRae challenges NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai, while her husband, Johnny Gargano, goes after Damian Priest's NXT North American Championship. Before all that happens, the two will hold a Q&A on Twitter to answer question from fans.

"Before The Power Couple wins GOLD at #NXTTakeOver, we're going to answer some of your questions!" LeRae wrote. "Use #AskTheGarganos...and if you're lucky, we'll respond!"