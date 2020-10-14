WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appeared on ESPN First Take this morning to promote his upcoming Hell in a Cell match against Jey Uso and to discuss the ongoing NFL season.

During his appearance, ESPN played a sound byte of The Rock's recent comments on why a future match against Reigns at WrestleMania "would make sense" from a box-office perspective.

When asked if Reigns is up to the challenge of facing his cousin, The Tribal Chief said The Rock returning to WWE would immensely help the younger generation.

"It would be amazing," said Reigns. "To have someone on his level to put the spotlight on our current generation and what we do within our product in WWE, would be amazing. And just sharing the ring with him would be incredible," he added.

Reigns said that continuing his family's legacy in the wrestling business is what he's striving to do as a performer.

"I'm really enjoying what I'm doing right now with my cousin Jey Uso. To be able to tell that story of our family, the lineage, and the history of where we come from, is pretty cool. To continue it and take this legacy forward is what I'm trying to do," said Reigns.

Reigns also spoke about his upcoming match against Braun Strowman. Reigns will defend the Universal Championship against Strowman on this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

"To be honest, I don't think Braun Strowman deserves this opportunity to face me," he said. "I've pinned him so many times, but because I am the face of the company, I'm going to hold my obligation of being at the top guy in this business. I'm going to show up on Friday and kick his ass.

"I'm on a different level and I've been displaying it week in and week out. That's what I'm trying to teach these guys. I hope Jey takes notes on what I do to Braun on Friday, because he needs to understand the level that I operate at is a whole different level," added Reigns.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit ESPN First Take with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.