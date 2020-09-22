Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson recently posted a video on his YouTube channel where and his close friend and business partner Hiram Garcia reflected on their travels together through Garcia's photos that are delved deeper in Garcia's new book, "The Rock: Through the Lens: His Life, His Movies, His World".

One photo was of Johnson and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on the set of "Hobbs & Shaw". Johnson discussed the many talks of a WrestleMania match between himself and his cousin Reigns.

"You know, you and I have talked about this, and it's so funny how a lot of people always say, 'well, if you ever go back to WrestleMania, who would be the opponent that you would face?'," Johnson said. "Feels like the one that would make sense, right, would be Roman... in terms of box-office draw.

Reigns has teased the possibility of that WrestleMania match earlier this year with Johnson expressing openness for the match to happen someday. Garcia noted that the big question would be who goes over in the match. Johnson poked fun at the original plan of his WrestleMania feud against John Cena being a trilogy before saying that he would be glad to have Reigns pick up the victory.

"Well, I'll tell you this right now, I know how that works," Johnson noted. "I'm not going down that road because I know how that conversation goes. 'Listen, here's what we're thinking, Roman beats you now at this WrestleMania, but listen, before you guys say anything, then on the next one, that's when...'

"But you know what, the truth is, I would be honored not only to share the ring with Roman and go back to the WWE, but of course man, I would be honored to have him raise his hand on that one."

The Rock last wrestled a full match at WrestleMania 29 in 2013, where he lost the WWE Championship to John Cena. His last official match was three years later at WrestleMania 32, where he defeated Erick Rowan with the Rock Bottom in six seconds in a one-move match.

