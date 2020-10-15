WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has not taken too kindly to a jab from Braun Strowman, who recently said that he is not fortunate enough to have "a bloodline in the industry" the way that The Tribal Chief does.

"I've never had anything handed to me in life," Strowman said on The Battleground Podcast on Thursday. "My life has been pretty rough up and down, and everything I've accomplished in life I've earned myself," he added.

After saying that Reigns' championship should be renamed to "The Universal Entitlement," Strowman said Reigns has always had everything handed to him.

"I don't know where this chip on his shoulder came from because for the longest time, Roman was a very humble guy. Maybe it's from that parasite [Paul Heyman] talking into his ear. End of the day, I want to remind Roman who he really is.

"Roman thinks I don't deserve an opportunity to face him? Let's be honest, how many opportunities would he have gotten if not for his family's legacy? Unlike him, I've had to bust my ass to earn this opportunity," said Strowman.

Reigns responded to Strowman's comments a little earlier.

"Doesn't sound like a monster to me. Sounds like a little crowd pandering puppet. Don't worry about my bloodline. When I'm done with you tomorrow night on #SmackDown live, none of your family will ever want to join this business," he tweeted.

Reigns will defend his championship against Strowman during the season premiere of Friday Night SmackDown tomorrow. Although Strowman was drafted to Monday Night Raw earlier this week, he will compete on SmackDown one last time before switching brands.

