It appears as if Ronda Rousey, the former WWE Raw Women's Champion, might be inching closer to a return to the squared circle.

Earlier on Friday, former Impact Wrestling star "Cowboy" James Storm posted a picture on Twitter after concluding a training session with Rousey and her husband, Travis Browne. According to Storm, he was invited "to do a little wrestling around" by Rousey and Browne.

Storm wrote in his tweet that with the exception of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, nobody respects the pro wrestling business the way Rousey does.

"Big thanks to @rondarousey & @travisbrownemma for the invite to do a little wrestling around. I've met a lot of people that come from different sports but none besides @therealkurtangle that have the respect for pro wrestling like she does," tweeted Storm.

As noted earlier, Paul Heyman hinted that Rousey and WWE might have secretly agreed to a contract extension. Rousey current deal is reportedly set to expire in April, 2021.

Heyman told The New York Post that it wouldn't make sense for WWE or Rousey to go public with a possible contract extension.

"Everyone presumes that Ronda Rousey's contract expires at a certain time. I don't understand why people don't realize that perhaps, just perhaps, Ronda Rousey's contract has been extended or she has worked out a new deal and it would not benefit either WWE or Ronda Rousey to go public with that information. But why wouldn't people understand that it would be kept secret?"

Rousey has been off WWE TV since the main event of WrestleMania 35. Earlier this year, Rousey said that if she ever did return to a wrestling ring, it would be on a part-time basis.