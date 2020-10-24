- On last night's SmackDown, Sasha Banks got WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley to sign the contract for their title match inside Hell in a Cell on Sunday.

"I came, I saw, and this Sunday I will conquer," Banks said. "I said one way or another, Bayley would be signing this contract and I will be walking into my third ever Hell in a Cell. Let's put this thing straight out there. This is the third women's Hell in a Cell Match, ever. I've been in all three, so that means I am the boss of the cell. So, this Sunday, I will be taking Bayley's title and I am going to finish what she started. Period."

- Bianca Belair defeated Zelina Vega in her SmackDown debut match on Friday. Afterwards, Belair spoke about how it's now her time to shine on the blue brand.

"What's done in the past — it's in the past, okay?" Belair stated. "Tonight was my SmackDown debut, and at the end of the day, it was my time to shine. Zelina came in, try to step in my spot, so I had to show her what I do. I had to show her I am Bianca Belair — that I'm the EST of WWE."

- To close out last night's show, Jimmy and Jey Uso were able to fake out WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, allowing Jey to beat up the champ before their title match at Hell in a Cell.

"He put out there tonight, the consequences tonight, it's a lot, it's a lot out there for Sunday, I ain't gonna lie," Jey said. "Man, damn, what else we supposed to do, uce, run away? When it gets hard, we supposed to lay down? You keep it rolling, uce. We ain't gonna do ish, but keep it lit, uce. You saw at Clash of Champions, I showed my heart. Sunday at Hell in a Cell, I'm about to show my heart again, baby. And it is what it is."