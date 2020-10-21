Following the WWE Draft that took place last week, Seth Rollins was one of several who saw himself moving over to SmackDown. Although his name "The Monday Night Messiah" was appropriate while he was on Monday Night RAW, he now has to undergo a new nickname change. In his interview with WWE's The Bump this week, he admits that he has come up with one nickname so far: "The SmackDown Savior," but he's letting the fans to decide what his next potent nickname will be.

"I don't know. I had said [something like] 'The SmackDown Savior,' but we'll see where we land," Rollins said with hopefulness. "I don't decide these things; the people decide these things."

It has been awhile since Rollins found himself back on the blue brand. While it's been a good transition so far, he says it still is quite an adjustment.

"I mean, it's interesting how some of the dynamics are different, especially going from a three-hour show to a two-hour show," he began. "The ocean is different now; we have a lot of big fish. It's such a different ballgame, but the approach is still the same."

Since the rivalry between Rollins and The Mysterio Family began, we have seen it all between these two: eye pokes, questions regarding who exactly was Aaliyah Mysterio's real father, and Murphy's betrayal as a Disciple. Although many believed their feud had finally hit the end mark after The Draft, it still is ongoing. Rollins hopes to squash their long-standing feud very soon.

"Yeah. You know, I was hoping that SmackDown would be a fresh start for me, but they [the Mysterio Family] don't seem to feel that way," he said with some annoyance in his voice. "I guess we're going to have to finish that unfinished business before I move on to the next chapter, or whatever the first chapter of 'The SmackDown Savoir' will be."

On Friday, the WWE Universe witnessed what could be a foreshadowing dream match between Rollins and Daniel Bryan. With their on-again, off-again feud going as far back as their days in Ring of Honor, Rollins hopes that they'll renew their unfinished rivalry right after he retires Rey Mysterio from the squared circle.

"I guess my message currently is to stay out of my business," he warned Bryan. "The thing is, he came out there - I get what he was doing. He was excited to [still] be part of SmackDown and [meet] the new roster, but he conveniently left out my name. You know, Daniel and I go back a long way, so I felt a bit insulted when he didn't mention someone who's been a big part of his career in a lot of different places. So, I took exception to it, and I let him know about it.

"As of now, obviously, as we mentioned earlier, I've got some unfinished business with the Mysterio's. I hope that he just stays away. Afterward, once I'm done retiring Rey Mysterio once and for all, we can pick up where we left off."

You can watch Seth Rollins' full interview here. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE's The Bump with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.