WWE NXT Superstar Shotzi Blackheart recently spoke with Give Me Sport, and she discussed the goals for members of the NXT roster.

Although NXT has grown to be on-par with RAW and SmackDown, Blackheart said that the dream for many in NXT is to make that move to either the red or blue brand.

"The main roster is the main goal," Blackheart stated. "That's why we're at NXT. So every time someone moves up to the main roster, it's awesome."

In the interview, Blackheart gave her thoughts as to who is next in line for a call up to the main roster. NXT did not play a major role in this year's WWE Draft, but Blackheart said that former NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley was the most deserving of a call up.

"I think Rhea Ripley [will be called up next]," Blackheart said. "I don't know what's taking so long, honestly! She belongs up there. She's a superstar! I think, very soon, she'll be gone. That makes me sad because she's one of my favorite tag team partners, but she deserves it!"