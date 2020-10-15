Phillip Thomas had a virtual court hearing this past Monday, October 12th regarding the attempted kidnapping of Sonya Deville on August 17th.

Thomas' next court appearance is on December 15th at 9am which he has to attend in person. This appearance is for the charges of Aggravated Stalking (third degree felony), Armed Burglary of a Dwelling (felony punishable by life), Armed Kidnapping for Ransom or Reward or Hostage (felony life), and Criminal Mischief for Less Than $200 (second degree misdemeanor).

Thomas still has a court appearance on November 12th for the continuation of Deville's temporary protection injunction.

Wrestling Inc. has learned that Thomas' mail has been going to Deville's home. When Thomas was booked, he apparently gave Deville's address as his own. While the Hillsborough County Jail has corrected the address in their system, the courts still have Thomas' address listed as Deville's.

Deville last appeared on television at SummerSlam last Sunday, losing a "Loser Leaves WWE" match to Mandy Rose. While she lost the match, she is reportedly not leaving the company.