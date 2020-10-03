At Stardom Yokohama Cinderella, former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane was backstage watching the show retutning to the promotion since she left for WWE in 2017. Yesterday, Sane tweeted that she would continue to "train and support WWE" while in Japan.

Yokohama Cinderella took place at Yokohama Budokan, making it one of the biggest Stardom shows as of late. The show featured five title matches, a stipulation match between Oedo Tai and Tokyo Cyber Squad where the losing team's faction would be forced to disband, and two new debuts that were advertised as "Z" and "XXXX."

TCS ended up losing their match after Konami turned on Jungle Kyona thus disbanding the faction. "Y" was revealed to be former Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling star Mina Shirakawa, and "XXXX" was revealed to be Natsupoi, another former TJPW wrestler that is now the fifth member of Donna Del Mondo. At the conclusion of the World of Stardom Title match, Syuri, who worked for Stardom as a freelancer, announced she has signed a contract with Stardom, and Marvelous star Takumi Iroha challenged Mayu Iwatani for a title match having defeated Iwatani earlier this year.

You can view the full results of the show below and the relevant tweets below:

* AZM defeated Starlight Kid to retain the High Speed Title

* Mina Shirakawa defeated Hanan

* Riho & Saya Iida defeated Natsu Sumire & Yuna Manase

* Natsupoi defeated Death Yama-san

* Bea Priestley defeated Momo Watanabe to win vacant SWA Title

* Oedo Tai (Natsuko Tora & Saki Kashima) defeated Tokyo Cyber Squad (Jungle Kyona & Konami), as a result of the loss, TCS is forced to disband

* Queen's Quest (Saya Kamitani & Utami Hayashis--ta) defeated Donna del Mondo (Himeka & Maika) to retain the Goddesses of Stardom Titles

* Giulia defeated Tam Nakano to retain the Wonder of Stardom Title

* Mayu Iwatani defeated Syuri to retain the World of Stardom Title

Maika. Himeka. NatsuPoi. Syuri. Giulia.

