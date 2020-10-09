- Above is video of Mickie James backstage at the Amway Center in Orlando ahead of tonight's WWE Draft edition of SmackDown on FOX. James, who is currently a member of the RAW roster, is eligible to be drafted tonight.

James points out how she's almost 15 years to the day from celebrating her WWE debut, as she arrived on the October 10, 2005 RAW episode, and talks about how she's excited for the Draft. James says change is good but she's coming for the Women's Title no matter what brand she ends up on. As noted earlier at this link, James recently suffered an injury and is currently out of action.

- WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon will be presiding over the Draft during tonight's SmackDown and Monday's RAW. She took to Twitter this evening to hype the big event.

"Red brand or blue brand? Find out where your favorite @WWE Superstars will land during the #WWEDraft! Join me in the Thunderdome as I preside over the 2-night event starting tonight on #SmackDown!," she wrote in the tweet below.

- "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt took to Twitter this afternoon with a message as he prepares to face Kevin Owens on tonight's SmackDown.

"TV shows, broken glass. A fabled foe, a clear-eyed lass. For HIM to ENTER is aghast! Choose your sanguine... #WWEDraft #Smackdown," he wrote.

Wyatt will not be eligible for a Draft move until Monday's RAW. You can see his full tweet below: