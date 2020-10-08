WWE Superstar Mickie James revealed that she has a broken nose and will be out of action for a few weeks.

The former WWE Women's Champion revealed her injury on her YouTube Channel, GAW TV. She explained that her nose was dislocated in a way that her cartilage was dislocated away from her nasal cavity.

"So, [I] legit broke my nose in a match, and now I can't wrestle for a couple of weeks," revealed Mickie. "Unfortunately that sucks... It wasn't severe. It wasn't like my nose was blasted across my face. It was more like a curve and I can't breathe out the one side and I'll be honest, I thought it was gonna be a lot more painful, to get it fixed. It was more like pressure to get it fixed. It honestly feels like I have this sinus pressure headache, kind of allergy for the last couple of weeks. My nose was dislocated in a way that my cartilage was dislocated away from my nasal cavity so they had to relocate it back." (h/t to Fightful for the transcription).

Mickie James hasn't wrestled since she lost to Zelina Vega on the September 21st edition of Monday Night RAW.