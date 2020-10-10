NXT star Tegan Nox appeared on WWE Network's broadcast of Watch Along which covered the first night of the WWE Draft on Friday Night SmackDown.

During the appearance, Tegan provided an update on her rehabilitation from a torn ACL. She recently underwent surgery to repair the tear.

"I'm doing great. I mean, I'm way ahead of schedule on the rehab [post surgery], so it's just a waiting game right now. I'm trying to do as much as I can but the new puppy [Marvel] is something else," said Tegan

As noted earlier, Tegan suffered her third ACL tear in a span of four years earlier this month. Although WWE, for storyline purposes, is claiming that Tegan tore her ACL during a backstage attack by Candice LeRae, Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Radio reported that she injured her knee while rehabbing.

Tegan is expected to be out of action for a minimum of 6 to 9 months, which is typically the norm for athletes to recover from an ACL tear.