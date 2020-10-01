NXT star Tegan Nox suffered her third ACL tear in a span of four years. As confirmed earlier by Triple H during Wednesday's Takeover: 31 media call, Nox has already undergone surgery to repair the tear.

Although WWE, for storyline purposes, is claiming that Nox tore her ACL during a backstage attack by Candice LeRae, Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Radio has noted that Tegan injured her knee while rehabbing.

"It happened in rehab, it [the ACL] just popped," Meltzer said, while also speculating that the injury might be the result of Tegan's previous ACL tear not healing properly.

It was noted that WWE's medical staff did not suspect anything serious until Tegan's MRI revealed the torn ACL.

Tegan, who is expected to be out of action for a minimum of 6 to 9 months, has yet to publicly address the injury. However, she took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she has adopted a new pup, a picture of which can be seen below.

We here at Wrestling Inc. would like to wish Nox a speedy recovery.