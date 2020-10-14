On tonight's AEW Dynamite Anniversary Show it was announced Darby Allin gets a shot at the AEW TNT Championship at Full Gear on November 7. Cody went to a 20-minute time limit draw against Orange Cassidy on tonight's show to retain the title.

Allin was in the stands tonight to watch the match to potentially see who he'll face next month. Cody is set to face Cassidy again for a rematch in two weeks on Dynamite.

Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight's show!