Triple H took to Twitter during this week's WWE RAW and congratulated Elias on the success of his new "Universal Truth" album.

"Constantly evolving and creating.... Congratulations @IAmEliasWWE on the new album and the success it has had so far!!! #UniversalTruth @AppleMusic," he wrote.

The album hit the #1 spot on the Apple Music Soundtracks chart during RAW on Monday night.

You can click here to listen to all four songs from "Universal Truth" for free, and see the album artwork with original announcement from WWE. Below are the related tweets from Triple H and Elias:

