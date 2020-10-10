The full card for NWA and United Wrestling Network's weekly PPV series, "Primetime Live" was announced. The episode on Tuesday, October 13 will mark the fifth PPV.

Former WWE star Chris Masters vs. former WWE star Fred Rosser (Darren Young) was one match announced.

Below is the rest of the card:

* Elayna Black vs. Heather Monroe

* Joseph (c) vs. Kubrick (UWN TV Title Match)

* Alexander Hammerstone will defend his West Coast Pro Title

* A major announcement

The results for the latest episode of "Primetime Live" are available here.