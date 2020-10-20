As noted at this link, United Wrestling President Dave Marquez announced last week that they will be holding a multi-week eight-man tournament to crown the first-ever United Wrestling Network World Champion.

During tonight's episode of "Primetime Live," the eight competitors were announced.

The competitors include former WWE stars Mike Bennett, Fred Rosser (Darren Young), Davey Boy Smith Jr, and Erick Redbeard (Erick Rowan).

Also announced were AEW star Peter Avalon, Watts, Chris Dickinson, and Karl Fredericks.

"Primetime Live" is NWA and United Wrestling Network's weekly PPV series that is available to stream on FITE.

Below is the bracket: