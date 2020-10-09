On a recent episode of The Ryback Show, Ryback spoke with AEW's Vickie Guerrero. During the interview, she opened up about how she got involved with AEW. She told a story about AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes contacting her to do commentary on AEW Dark.

"Well, I always watched AEW when it started. I love the product," Guerrero expressed. "It's just so different than where we've been in WWE. I was in a business meeting in Dallas visiting some friends, and Brandi Rhodes is like, 'Hey, I saw on your social media that you're in Dallas.' So, I was like, 'Yes?' I haven't talked to her in months, and she's like, 'Do you want to come do some commentary tonight?' And I was like, 'Sure!' I went to AEW Dark and I got to meet everyone. I saw a lot of friends from WWE that were there and it was a comfort, circle-of-life-type turn around. I'm a fan, but I wasn't really involved with it."

She continued saying that her interactions in AEW went well. She also said that she loved how the talent were treated, and she said that she got along well with AEW President Tony Khan.

"It went really well. I love Cody Rhodes," Guerrero said. "I love the concept of how he's treating the superstars, and he knows first hand what it is for the guys and the creativity that the stars can have rather than getting handed a script saying, 'You got to do this this week.' And then I just kind of let them know, 'Gosh, I'd love to come back when you want to use me.' And then I went back for some other appearances and I got to know everyone.

"And I went to the Jericho Cruise, which I got to meet everyone on a different level, hangout with them, drink, have dinner with them, and I just fell in love with Tony Khan and how their product was taking care of the stars. And the roster's just incredible. I met some great talented people on there. And then, I just started showing my interest, and I started coming back for a few more appearances. And then, in July, we signed, and I've been a happy camper ever since."

WWE cut ties with Guerrero when she started getting involved with AEW. Despite that, Guerrero said that she does miss everyone in WWE.

"Yeah, because it's our family," Guerrero noted. "I think we spent more time with each other than we did our own families. So, going on the oversee tours for two or three weeks, and then you come right back to TV and you go back to the house show. You get to know who each one is, and know what we're battling and what we're going through.

"I guess when we're on the road so much in WWE, you always had interaction with everyone. And then, when I came home, I was kind of lonely. There's no flight to take me to go see people, and then you see on social media, people are taking pictures, you see people connecting in different ways. You're like, 'Aw man, I miss him or her. Gosh, she looks great!' You wish you can be a part of all of that, but it's time to move on."

