The eight-man, single elimination tournament to determine who will receive a future AEW World Title shot kicked off on tonight's AEW Dynamite.

All four opening round matches took place with the following results: Kenny Omega defeated Sonny Kiss, Hangman Page beat Colt Cabana, Wardlow beat Jungle Boy, and Rey Fenix defeated Penta El Zero M.

The semis takes place next Wednesday and it will be: Rey Fenix vs. Kenny Omega, Hangman Page vs. Wardlow. As noted, the finals of the tournament go down on November 7 at AEW Full Gear.

Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight's show!

