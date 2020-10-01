Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Backstage news on the future of The Undisputed Era

* Tegan Nox's injury

* Dexter Lumis' NXT return

* AEW Dynamite fallout

* Edge's recovery update

* Backstage news on Harold Meij stepping down as NJPW President

Nick's interview with Suge D (aka Pineapple Pete). Featuring Suge discussing:

* Feuding with Chris Jericho in AEW

* Why he did not sign with AEW

* How he wound up in RAW Underground

* Working with Bianca Belair on her EST RAW vignettes

* How the AEW and WWE backstage cultures compare

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking who you think is the best member of The Undisputed Era

