Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!WW The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Backstage news on Big E's Smackdown singles push

* Daniel Bryan feuding with Seth Rollins

* Goldberg appearing on a ThunderDome screen during the Smackdown main event

* Becky Lynch backstage at Smackdown

* Ronda Rousey possibly returning to WWE

* T-Bar telling the WWE roster they are dead

* WWE tryout news

* Benjamin Carter reportedly signing with WWE

Scott Fishman's interview with Fred Ottman (aka Tugboat and The Shockmaster)

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing which former tag team star you think will shine brightest as a singles competitor on Smackdown

You can check listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here.