Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Paul Heyman's update on Brock Lesnar's future

* WWE NXT bringing back the "Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal" gimmick for Halloween Havoc

* Eddie Kingston laying out Jon Moxley

* Why Andrade hasn't been drafted

* Mustafa Ali's response to a fan calling RETRIBUTION a "terrorist group"

* WWE's deal with Cerveza Victoria for SummerSlam 2021

Nick's interview with currently furloughed WWE producer Shane Helms. Featuring Helms discussing:

* His WWE status

* Being an "internet guy" during the Attitude Era

* "Real Heat" vs "This Sucks Heat"

* Working with Vince McMahon as a producer

* The Roman Reigns - Paul Heyman pairing

* WWE's third party talent edicts

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at which WWE Superstar you would most like to see Brock Lesnar feud with and have a match with

