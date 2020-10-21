Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Christy Olson joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE being investigated by the Orange County, Florida Department of Health

* Andrew Yang's latest warning shot at WWE

* Plans for Undertaker to return to WWE TV

* Backstage news on WWE RAW's ending this past Monday

* WWE Backstage returning for one night

* Allie joining Eddie Kingston's AEW stable

* Daga getting his Impact release

Scott Fishman's interview with WWE NXT's Bobby Fish

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at who you think has been The Undertaker's greatest opponent

