EJ Cameron joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Tucker on the WWE Smackdown roster page

* WWE announcing huge bouts for Survivor Series

* Plans for Edge vs Randy Orton

* The future of the WWE ThunderDome

* Marty Scurll being removed from the ROH roster page

* AEW Dark featuring FIFTEEN matches

* Batista endorsing Joe Biden

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman's interview with former WWE NXT and Lucha Underground star Karlee Perez. Featuring Perez discussing:

* How she was cast in Seized

* Expanding her footprint in Hollywood

* Her "mentor" Dusty Rhodes

* Taking acting classes while with FCW

* Why she left WWE

* WWE picking and choosing who gets to succeed

Karlee Perez stars in the new action movie Seized which is now available via iTunes and Amazon.

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at which WWE Survivor Series match you are most excited for

