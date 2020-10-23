Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Christy Olson joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* The reason why the Orange County Department of Health Strike Team investigating WWE venues

* Wednesday Night War viewership

* A spoiler on Fenix's status in the World Title Eliminator tournament

* The Frank Sinatra Estate approving on "Le Dinner Debonair"

* Matt Hardy possibly welcoming Sammy Guevara to the Hardy Compound

* Serpentico signing with AEW

* MLW welcoming former WWE talent at their recent TV tapings

Scott Fishman's interview with Tampa Bay History Center's Dr. Brad Massey

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at who you think will win the AEW World Title Eliminator tournament

