EJ Cameron joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Paige learning about unionism

* Mustafa Ali as the leader of RETRIBUTION

* Post-WWE NXT Takeover updates on Kyle O'Reilly and Finn Balor

* Natalya training with a mystery person

* Sarah Stock's arrest

* EC3 heading to ROH

Nick's interview with Aron Stevens (aka Damien Sandow). Including Stevens discussing:

* The need for pro wrestlers to be tested regularly for COVID-19

* Taking over as booker for Championship Wrestling From Hollywood

* His experience working with the WWE creative team

* Being the first to lose a Money In The Bank cash-in

* Whether fans will see him in AEW

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at what you think of Mustafa Ali as the leader of RETRIBUTION

