Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Christy Olson joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE NXT picking up a viewership win over AEW Dynamite

* Backstage news on NXT not being involved with Survivor Series

* Netflix producing a Vince McMahon docu-series

* Matt Riddle becoming Riddle

* WWE talent shutting down Twitch and Cameo accounts

* The White House thinking Ronda Rousey's WWE arrest was real

* Jake Hager's latest Bellator win

Nick's interview with Danhausen. Featuring Danhausen discussing:

* How he spends Halloween

* Getting his shirts into Hot Topic stores

* His status with ROH

* If he would change if he signed with WWE

* A possible AEW TNT title match against Cody Rhodes

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at what part of Vince McMahon's life you would like to hear him talk more about

You can check listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here.