Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Ridge Holland's leg injury on WWE NXT

* Cody Rhodes winning back the AEW TNT Championship

* Florida giving the green light for full capacity events at James Raymond Stadium

* Scrapped plans for Tyson Fury vs Drew McIntyre

* Renne Young returning to WWE for Smackdown's FOX second anniversary show

* AJ Styles' comments on WWE's third part edict

* Jazz retiring from in-ring competition

Nick's interview with Josh Barnett. Featuring Barnett discussing:

* Staying in touch with friends through the pandemic

* Scrapped 2020 Bloodsport plans

* Why he isn't facing Jon Moxley at Bloodsport

* MMA's pro wrestling roots

* Bloodsport's influence on WWE

* Why Davey Boy Smith Jr. is "an actual madman"

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking who you think had the better show last week, WWE NXT or AEW Dynamite

