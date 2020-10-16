Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Christy Olson joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* The latest on a possible The Rock vs Roman Reigns match

* Plans for The Usos going forward

* When WWE plans to resume touring

* ROH pulling talent that worked GCW's The Collective

* Paul Heyman teasing Ronda Rousey extending her WWE contract

* RAW Underground reportedly coming to an end

* The new era of 205 Live

Nick's interview with TrumpMania author Lavie Margolin. Featuring Margolin discussing:

* The 2020 Election Special re-release of the book

* Jesse Ventura's influence on Donald Trump's rise to the Presidency

* Linda McMahon's relationship with Donald Trump

* A possible post-election WWE TV appearance by Donald Trump

* How Democrats can counter Trump's pro wrestling style

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at what you thought of RAW Underground's eight-week run

