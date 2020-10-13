Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

EJ Cameron joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE Draft Night Two results

* More controversial Lars Sullivan posts come to light

* Elias' return to WWE TV

* Eva Marie reportedly returning to WWE TV

* MJF teasing "big news"

* Backstage news on the third season of Dark Side of The Ring

Scott Fishman's interview with OVW's Jessie Godderz and Al Snow

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at which WWE brand you feel has the strongest roster following the WWE Draft

You can check listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here.