Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Tracy Smothers' passing

* WWE RAW seeing another viewership dip

* T-BAR possibly getting a WWE US title shot

* CM Punk joking about a possible match with Roman Reigns

* NXT Halloween Havoc getting an overrun

* The latest COVID-19 outbreak at the WWE Performance Center

* Road Dogg quitting Twitter

Nick's interview with Pro Wrestling Report's Dave Herro. Featuring Herro discussing:

* The pandemic's affect on independent pro wrestling

* WWE releasing talent during the pandemic

* Shane Helms joining PWR while being furloughed

* Randy Orton vs Roman Reigns

* Drew McIntyre's WWE title run

* The recent AEW in-ring injuries

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at who your favorite member of RETRIBUTION is

