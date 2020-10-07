Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Monday's RAW viewership decline

* WWE reportedly considering taking the Money In The Bank briefcase off Otis

* WWE injury updates

* Braun Strowman's errant syringe

* Chris Jericho snapping at a fan

* Kevin Nash's latest film role

Nick's interview with Effy. Featuring Effy discussing:

* The #SpeakingOut movement

* Considering suing Joey Ryan

* The Second Gear Crew

* Scrapped Big Gay Brunch plans for Ariane Andrew

* His issues with Mike Quackenbush

* Wanting to remind Priscilla Kelly that she is "Internet Trash"

Effy's Big Gay Brunch goes down Saturday at 10 am CST on FITE.tv. It will be presented in conjunction with GCW's The Collective. You can follow Effy on Twitter @EffyLives.

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at who you would like to see hold the WWE Money In The Bank briefcase

