Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:
* WWE Hell In A Cell 2020 fallout
* WWE hosting a mandatory counseling session for talent
* Chad Gable dropping the Shorty G name
* The Singh Brothers' WWE TV return
* Abadon's serious injury
* Kylie Rae no showing Bound For Glory
* Teddy Hart's arrest
Nick's interview with WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. Featuring Foley discussing:
* The history of Mr. Socko
* Mark Calloway dropping the Undertaker mystique
* Why he took a Twitter break recently
* His outspokenness against Donald Trump
* His relationship with the McMahons
which Hell In A Cell match you thought was the best last night
