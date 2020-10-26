Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!WW The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE Hell In A Cell 2020 fallout

* WWE hosting a mandatory counseling session for talent

* Chad Gable dropping the Shorty G name

* The Singh Brothers' WWE TV return

* Abadon's serious injury

* Kylie Rae no showing Bound For Glory

* Teddy Hart's arrest

Nick's interview with WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. Featuring Foley discussing:

* The history of Mr. Socko

* Mark Calloway dropping the Undertaker mystique

* Why he took a Twitter break recently

* His outspokenness against Donald Trump

* His relationship with the McMahons

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing which Hell In A Cell match you thought was the best last night

You can check listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here.