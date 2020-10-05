Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!WW The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE NXT debuting the Capital Wrestling Center

* Injuries coming out of the Takeover 31 main event

* Ember Moon as NXT's Mystery Person

* WWE loading up the WWE Draft episode of Smackdown

* WWE taking control of Superstar Twitch and Cameo accounts

* WWE WrestleMania 37 reportedly happening in Tampa

* Tony Khan teasing the AEW - NJPW relationship could improve

The full audio from Triple H's post-WWE NXT "Takeover 31" media call

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing which pro wrestling arena has been your favorite during the "COVID Era"

