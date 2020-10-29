Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE NXT Halloween Havoc fallout

* The Chris Jericho - MJF Inner Circle town hall

* Thunder Rosa's pro wrestling future

* Possible WWE WrestleMania 37 presentation update

* Becky Lynch sharing a baby bump photo

Nick's interview with AAW World Champion Mance Warner. Featuring Mance discussing:

* Performing during the pandemic

* Wrestlers testing positive for COVID-19 after indie events

* The Second Gear Crew

* Trying to fight a lewd fan

* The AAW roster

* His history with Hakim Zane

AAW Heavyweight Champion Mance Warner teams with Jake Something to take on AAW Heritage Champion Hakim Zane & Karam tonight on FITE.tv as part of "AAW: Alive".

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at what you thought was the better pro wrestling show last night: WWE NXT Halloween Havoc or AEW Dynamite

