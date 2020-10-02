Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Christy Olson joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Donald Trump testing positive for COVID-19

* Backstage news on Vince McMahon being "inaccessible" at WWE RAW

* WWE's Twitch edict

* Strong Wednesday Night War viewership

* Miro saying WWE wanted to have him suffer from erectile dysfunction

* Lio Rush joining OnlyFans

* The XFL returning in 2022

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman's interview with Forbes' Alfred Konuwa. Featuring Alfred discussing:

* Donald Trump testing positive for COVID-19

* WWE's Twitch edict

* Why WWE is taking money from it's performers

* Roman Reigns' heel turn

* WWE viewership bottoming out

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. mailbag discussing which way WWE treats it's talents that upsets you the most

